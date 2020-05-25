1,713 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 31 new deaths; positive-test rate at 12%

Lakewood Chapel Church members pray during a Memorial Day service Sunday in Arlington Heights. Associated press

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths.

That brings the total to 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 12%.

Among the deaths reported today were:

• In Cook County: 1 female in her 30s, 1 male in his 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

• La Salle County: 2 male 60s

• Madison County: 1 male 70s

• McDonough County: 1 female 60s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

• Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

• Will County: 1 male 70s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 70s