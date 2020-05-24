Vernon Hills police seeking suspects in attempted robbery of convenience store

Vernon Hills police are investigating an attempted armed robbery early Sunday morning at a convenience store.

Police said officers were called at about 3:11 a.m. to Bucky's Convenience Store, 294 E. Townline Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

Responding officers spoke with the clerk on duty, who reported that two males wearing hoods entered the store and one displayed a pistol and demanded cash from the register. The clerk refused and the suspects fled from the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the attempted stickup remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cmdr. Todd Williams of the Vernon Hills Police Department Investigations Unit at (847) 247-4884.