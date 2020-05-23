Aurora police searching for missing girl
Updated 5/23/2020 5:04 PM
The Aurora Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Lizbeth J. Alonzo.
Alonzo is a Hispanic female, approximately 5-feet-4 and 160 pounds with black hair. She was last seen on Thursday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Bowditch Avenue, wearing a red West Aurora High School gym T-shirt with white lettering.
Anyone who has seen Alonzo or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5900.
