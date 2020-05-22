What others are writing about COVID-19

A stylist from Shortcuts trims the hair of Mount Sinai Hospital South Nassau surgical resident Justin Gauthier in an overflow tent outside the hospital's emergency room during the current coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Oceanside, New York. Signature Bank provided three days of free haircuts for the hospital's front-line workers. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

More evidence emerges on why COVID-19 is so much worse than the flu

A new report published in the New England Journal of Medicine compared the lungs of people who died from COVID-19 and the flu. In COVID-19 patients, researchers found widespread damage to blood vessels and the presence of microscopic blood clots. The Washington Post reports.

Will Hot Weather Kill the Coronavirus Where You Live?

Researchers are predicting that warm weather alone will not stop the spread of the coronavirus. With interactive graphics, The New York Times shows predicted infection rates for the coming months and how they could change depending on human interventions.

Social Distancing Is Not Enough

How can we go back to offices, schools, gyms, restaurants and movie theaters until we learn to be safe -- and feel safe -- in these indoor spaces? The Atlantic draws from current studies to come up with a strategy to reduce spread of infection indoors.

How the pandemic is changing shopping

Gone are the days of lingering and browsing. Instead, retailers are encouraging masked shoppers to pick up their purchases and go. The Washington Post explores what a trip to the mall is going to look like in the pandemic era.

Pandemic Makes Evident 'Grotesque' Gender Inequality In Household Work

NPR's Terry Gross interviews Brigid Schulte, author of "Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time," about the mythology of the "breadwinner/homemaker" model in American families, and how the pandemic is shining a spotlight on gender inequality at home. Listen to the discussion on "Fresh Air."