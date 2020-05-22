Watch video of Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony

The pomp and circumstances for the 101st Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony will be online this year.

While observing COVID-19 precautions, officials have honored the nation's fallen heroes with a special Memorial Day ceremony video.

It contains most parts of the village's traditional Memorial Day ceremony with some added features.

The nearly 40-minute video can be seen at https://youtu.be/4vWruTysnmQ.

Greg Padovani, the chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights, delivers the opening speech.

Air Force veteran Matt Zaubi, pastor of seniors and care at the Orchard Evangelical Free Church of Arlington Heights, provides the invocation and closing prayer.

High school freshman Madeline O'Dell sings the national anthem (from last year's ceremony).

Speakers include Army veteran and Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes; Brigadier Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the 85th Army Reserve Support Command; and Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France to the Midwest.

They each provide heartfelt speeches followed by the reading of the names of Arlington Heights' fallen heroes.

The program also includes a 21-gun salute and raps.

The video concludes with a collection of "Remembering Our Veterans" photos from 2012 to 2019.