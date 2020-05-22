Suspect in Wheeling homicide seen in Palatine

Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez. Wheeling resident, 38, named a person of interest in a May 2020 incident in which another Wheeling man was deliberately struck and killed by an SUV that then plowed into a house.

Authorities still are searching for the Wheeling driver suspected of intentionally running down a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Police said in a news release Friday that Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez was last seen near Route 53 and Rand Road in Palatine. He appeared to have an injury to his hand and was walking with a noticeable limp.

Authorities say Zavala-Hernandez targeted Carlos Maciel Pulido, 32, on Wednesday morning as he walked on the 700 block of Equestrian Drive. Zavala-Hernandez's Toyota SUV then plowed into the entryway of a home, police said, and he fled on foot.

Zavala-Hernandez's disagreement with Pulido stems from a May 17 domestic violence case, for which there's a warrant for Zavala-Hernandez's arrest, police said. Zavala-Hernandez is accused of assaulting his wife, cutting off a Cook County-issued ankle monitor and fleeing.

Police did not provide details of Pulido's involvement in that case.

Zavala-Hernandez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Zavala-Hernandez, do not approach him; instead, call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632 or dial 911.