Police: Drunken driver drags man trying to stop her car

Bartlett police Wednesday arrested an Elgin woman whom they accused of dragging a man with her car as she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anayeli Garcia, 22, was charged with class A misdemeanors for driving under the influence, reckless driving and battery, and also cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bartlett police officers were called to the area of Hillcrest Lane and Berteau Avenue by a report of a person being dragged by a vehicle.

The man told police that Garcia was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla that almost struck a group of children at the intersection of Western and Railroad avenues.

The man said he had tried to stop Garcia's vehicle as it was driving all over the road. He said Garcia accelerated her car southbound on Berteau Avenue and dragged him about 50 or 60 yards knowing that he was reaching into and holding on to her vehicle.

He said Garcia then fled the car on foot.

Police said Garcia was located on the 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

The man who accused her of dragging him with her car was treated by the Bartlett Fire Protection District and released at the scene.

Garcia was released on a $3,000 individual bond and assigned a court date of June 24 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.