Illinois nursing home deaths top 2,000 but show signs of slowing

Illinois long-term care facilities recorded at least 177 new coronavirus deaths in the past week, the smallest increase since state health officials began identifying nursing homes with outbreaks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the latest list of facilities with laboratory-confirmed cases Friday, showing at least 2,152 residents and employees have died.

Nursing home deaths now represent almost 46% of the 4,715 fatalities statewide, according to the state's data.

But the figures offer a glimmer of hope after previous totals nearly doubled from one week to the next.

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook again had the highest number of deaths -- 38 -- followed by Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood with 33.

In many cases, the data also reveal discrepancies between what the state and the facilities report themselves because of a lag in the reporting system. The figures include laboratory-confirmed cases only for facilities that are experiencing an outbreak, or cases within the previous 28 days, according to IDPH.