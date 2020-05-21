What others are writing about COVID-19

A girl gazes at Mickey Mouse balloons at Disney Springs in Orlando on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Walt Disney World's sprawling shopping and dining complex is beginning the first phase of getting back to business with 44 establishments welcoming the public during the Coronavirus epidemic. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Lockdown Delays Cost at Least 36,000 Lives, Data Show

A new model from Columbia University estimates that at least 36,000 lives could have been saved if the United States had started locking down cities one week earlier in March. And if the measures had started on March 1, about 83 percent of deaths could have been avoided. The New York Times explores these new estimates.

Bad news: Six feet of social distance probably isn't enough to avoid COVID-19 outside

Here's something to keep in mind now that the weather is warming up and we are heading outside. A new study finds that wind speed of 10 mph can cause droplets from a cough to travel 20 feet in less than 2 seconds. Fast Company breaks down the study.

After Coronavirus, Office Workers Might Face Unexpected Health Threats

Public health officials say the stagnant plumbing in office buildings that have been closed for two months could be a breeding ground for bacteria, especially Legionella pneumophila, which causes Legionnaires' disease. The New York Times talks to researchers about the potential problem.

'How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it is mixing the results of viral and antibody tests in its public reporting. The Atlantic explains how this practice makes it harder to interpret testing data and measure the U.S. response to the pandemic.

8 ways to go out and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Stick to the outdoors. Wear a mask. Avoid crowded settings. Vox asked experts what people can do to minimize the harm to themselves and others when they choose to go out. Read their answers here.