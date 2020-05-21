Waubonsie student named Presidential Scholar

Waubonsie Valley High School student Arnav Prashant Lande of Naperville has been recognized as one of 161 high school seniors in the 2020 class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Arnav is one of four students from Illinois to receive the honor in the 56th year of the program.

Presidential Scholars are awarded based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars also evaluates student essays, school evaluations and transcripts as it works to chose one male and one female student from each state as well as 15 students at large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Arnav was recognized for excellence in the career and technical education fields, while fellow Illinois recipient Isabella Cho of Wilmette, a student at North Shore Country Day School, was recognized in the arts.

Also on the Presidential Scholars list from Illinois are David Sandoval of Berwyn from J.S. Morton High School West, and Elizabeth Welch-Jani of Northbrook from Glenbrook South High School.