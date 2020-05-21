State records 87 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,268 new infections

State health officials announced an additional 87 residents have died from COVID-19 while 2,268 more have become infected.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 4,607, with 102,686 residents who have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

The new cases announced today came from a batch of 29,307 tests, the largest amount of tests returned in one day.

That put the state's daily positivity rate at 7.7%, the lowest rate since March 16, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.