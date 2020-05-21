Schaumburg cancels volunteer awards luncheon but announces winners

Author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham is expected to retain his role as keynote speaker for Schaumburg's 2021 Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon after the official cancellation of the 2020 event.

Then Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson, second from right, congratulates the District 54 Education Foundation on winning the Volunteer Organization of the Year Award at last year's 32nd annual Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon. This year's event has been officially canceled. Daily Herald file photo, 2019

The village of Schaumburg canceled its previously postponed 33rd annual Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon and instead announced winners on its website Thursday.

Selected by a panel of judges, Katherine Griffis is the village's Adult Volunteer of the Year, Matthew Williams is Youth Volunteer of the Year, and the Kenneth Young Center -- Youth Advisory Council is the Volunteer Organization of the Year.

Griffis created the group Have Courage and Be Kind, whose members she calls "Kindness Warriors." Nearly monthly, she organizes a volunteer opportunity for them. They've included packing food at Feed My Starving Children, making blankets for Project Linus, putting together Easter baskets for less fortunate families, and donating items for the WINGS organization.

Youth winner Matthew Williams is a Schaumburg High School student who was nominated by school counselor Brent Swolsky.

"At his core, Matthew thrives on serving others," Swolsky wrote. "His record of volunteerism and service is, in my experience, unmatched by any other student I have worked with in my 16 years career as a counselor. His passion for service and his dedication to the ideals of social justice, are a reflection of Matthew's strong moral compass, and will benefit him as he pursues his career interests and life goals."

Kenneth Young Center -- Youth Advisory Council was selected among 10 nominees for the organization award. It was honored for encouraging young people to lead healthy lives while also educating the schools and community about issues teens are facing.

The village is processing refunds for those who registered and paid for the luncheon, initially scheduled for April 7.