Police: Father of three deliberately targeted by driver of SUV that plowed into Wheeling home

Wheeling police say the man struck and killed by an SUV moments before the vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday was deliberately targeted by the driver as part of an ongoing feud.

The victim was identified by police Thursday as Carlos Maciel Pulido, a 32-year-old father who recently moved into a nearby apartment complex with the mother of his three children.

Police said Thursday they are seeking Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez, 38, of the 400 block of Pleasant Run Drive in Wheeling, in what they are calling a homicide investigation.

Zavala-Hernandez's disagreement with Pulido stems from a domestic violence event on May 17, for which there's a warrant for Zavala-Hernandez's arrest, police said. Zavala-Hernandez is accused of assaulting his wife, cutting off a Cook County-issued ankle monitor and fleeing.

Police did not provide details of Pulido's involvement in that case.

Zavala-Hernandez was wearing the ankle monitor after being released from custody on pending charges of aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer in Arlington Heights.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Zavala-Hernandez and asking anyone in the area of Wednesday's crash to come forward if they may have surveillance footage, including from doorbell security systems.

Zavala-Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they believe he was behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV at about 7:37 a.m. Wednesday when it struck Pulido on the 700 block of Equestrian Drive, then crashed through the front entryway of a home. Witnesses told police the driver fled after the crash.

No one inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information about Zavala-Hernandez's location can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.