Mount Prospect hosting "Mental Health Matters" webinars

The Mount Prospect Human Services Department is collaborating with Amita Behavioral Health to host a pair of "Mental Health Matters" free virtual webinars to help community members of all ages learn how to cope and support loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first is set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, and will focus on kids and teens. Adults will be the focus of the second webinar, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

Additional information and links to the presentations are available at mountprospect.org. Pre-Registration is required. Call (847) 870-5680 or go to mountprospect.org/departments/human-services to register.