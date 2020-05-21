Lightfoot says city restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining in May

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she's open to the possibility of closing city streets to allow restaurants the space to offer outdoor dining, but that likely wouldn't occur until June. Associated Press/April 10

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot threw cold water on hopes that the city's restaurants might resume outdoor service later this month, a day after the governor said such service would be allowed under certain conditions as of May 29.

Lightfoot said the coronavirus is still too much of a threat to the city and that June is a more likely target date for allowing any type of in-person service at restaurants.

She said there are many factors to consider, such as meeting public health metrics on coronavirus cases and making sure restaurants of all sizes have similar opportunities, but she would be open to the possibility of closing certain streets to traffic so that restaurants would have additional space to operate.

"The 'when' question is going to be dependent on the public health data," she told reporters. "I need to understand and be certain that restaurants across the city ... have a means to protect their employees and members of the public that will patronize them."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said outdoor dining will be allowed starting next week at restaurants that can place tables 6 feet apart and observe other safety protocols, a slight loosening of previously-announced reopening plans that hinge on meeting certain metrics. However, local governments such as Chicago can make their own determination.

The virus is still spreading in Illinois. Public health officials on Thursday reported 2,268 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 87 more deaths statewide. Overall, there have been 102,686 cases and 4,607 deaths in Illinois.

Lightfoot also announced $1.3 million in support for organizations that will address increased mental health concerns amid the pandemic.

Late Wednesday, Chicago officials fined churches for defying coronavirus social distancing restrictions, issuing $500 penalties to three churches: Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, Philadelphia Romanian Church of God and Metro Praise International Church. Businessman Willie Wilson, a former mayoral candidate and retired pastor, attended services at one of the churches and said he'll pay the fines.

Meanwhile, the police department said Wednesday that the city has temporarily banned parking alongside certain establishments as a precaution to prevent planned large gatherings.