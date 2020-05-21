Feder: 'Lucky guy' Bob Stroud marks 40 years of 'Rock 'n Roll Roots'

A hearty high-five to Bob Stroud, top-rated midday star at Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM, on celebrating 40 years as host of "Rock 'n Roll Roots," Robert Feder writes.

This weekend he'll feature songs from his 12 compilation CDs and intersperse air checks from shows on WMET, The Loop, AM 1000, CD 94.7 and WXRT.

"In May of 1980 when 'Rock 'n Roll Roots' debuted on WMET, Dick Biondi was debuting his new Sunday morning show opposite me on The Loop," Stroud told me. "I remember thinking: 'What are the chances?' I didn't think 'Roots' would last four weeks let alone 40 years. I'm a lucky guy."

"Rock 'n Roll Roots" airs from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays (rebroadcast from 9 p.m. to midnight Sundays) on The Drive.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.