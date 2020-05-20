Resident injured in Huntley house fire

One person was injured in a late night house fire in Huntley Tuesday.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said a man living in a single-story home on the 10600 block of Church Street suffered minor burns to his hands and forearms and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Firefighters were called to the home at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday by neighbors who heard the man yelling for help outside the house, fire officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

It took roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze that left the home uninhabitable with significant "heat and smoke damage," Deputy Fire Chief Al Schlick said.

Schlick said no firefighters were injured.

The injured resident said his dog was still inside the home, but firefighters didn't locate the dog until after the fire was extinguished.

Schlick said the dog was sitting in the backyard uninjured. A neighbor familiar with the dog took it in, Schlick said.

Firefighters reported not hearing or seeing any smoke detectors in the home, Schlick said.

The cause and origin of the fire is still unknown.

Investigators were expected back at the scene Wednesday morning.