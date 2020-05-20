Pedestrian killed, driver flees after SUV slams into Wheeling home

An aerial image shows the SUV that crashed into a Wheeling home Wednesday morning. A man was found dead at the scene and a manhunt was underway for the vehicle's driver. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

One person is dead and another is on the run after an SUV struck a pedestrian, then slammed into a home Wednesday morning in Wheeling.

Police called to the house on the 700 block of Equestrian Lane at 7:37 a.m. arrived to find the SUV partially lodged in the front entryway of the home.

No one was inside the vehicle when officers arrived, authorities said, but witnesses reported seeing the driver run from the scene.

First responders also discovered a man dead on the scene, apparently from injuries suffered when hit by the vehicle, police said. The man's identity was not immediately disclosed by police.

One resident was home at the time of the crash but was not injured, according to police.

A search for the driver continued into the afternoon, as police deployed a drone overhead to find the person's location.

The region's Major Case Assistance Team were assisting Wheeling police in the investigation.