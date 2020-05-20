 

Pedestrian killed, driver flees after SUV slams into Wheeling home

      An SUV slammed into a house Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Equestrian Drive in Wheeling. A man believed hit by the SUV before the crash was found dead at the scene. Police say the driver fled. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report
Updated 5/20/2020 5:20 PM

One person is dead and another is on the run after an SUV struck a pedestrian, then slammed into a home Wednesday morning in Wheeling.

Police called to the house on the 700 block of Equestrian Lane at 7:37 a.m. arrived to find the SUV partially lodged in the front entryway of the home.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No one was inside the vehicle when officers arrived, authorities said, but witnesses reported seeing the driver run from the scene.

First responders also discovered a man dead on the scene, apparently from injuries suffered when hit by the vehicle, police said. The man's identity was not immediately disclosed by police.

One resident was home at the time of the crash but was not injured, according to police.

A search for the driver continued into the afternoon, as police deployed a drone overhead to find the person's location.

The region's Major Case Assistance Team were assisting Wheeling police in the investigation.

