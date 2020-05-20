Naperville police seek stolen car, suspects in hijacking

Naperville police are investigating a car hijacking and an attempted hijacking reported Tuesday with similarities in the time, proximity and circumstances of the cases, authorities said Wednesday.

Police are trying to find a vehicle that was stolen and are searching for suspects after the crimes were reported within a half-hour span near Route 59 and Ogden Avenue.

The first case occurred at 7:40 p.m. in the parking lot at Old Navy, 220 S. Route 59, Cmrd. Mike Son said in a news release.

A woman reported a man pulled up next to her vehicle and attempted to enter it. Police said the suspect exited the passenger side of a silver mid-sized SUV, but the victim was able to lock her car doors and drive away before the suspect could get in.

The second case occurred at 8:01 p.m. at the Costco at 1230 S. Route 59, when a woman driving a black 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan reported two men got out of an older-model blue or gray SUV and told her to get out of her car.

The woman complied and was not injured, police said. The suspects got into the Tiguan and drove away. A third suspect inside the SUV also fled.

Both the stolen Tiguan and the suspects' SUV last were seen heading north on Route 59 from Beebe Drive, police said. The stolen Tiguan has the license plate number AR26825.

Because of the similarities in the timing and suspect descriptions, Son said, police believe the cases could be related.

The suspect in the attempted vehicle hijacking at the Old Navy parking lot is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, standing roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and a two-inch horizontal scar on his right cheek.

The suspects who got away with the Tiguan from the Costco parking lot are described as a black man between 18 and 22 years old with a medium skin tone, a slender build and short black hair; and a black man between 18 and 22 years old who was slender and taller than the first suspect. Police said a description of the third suspect is unknown.

Police have shared information about the missing Tiguan, the suspects and the suspect vehicles with nearby law enforcement agencies, Son said. Officers ask anyone with information about these crimes to contact the investigations division at (630) 420-6666.