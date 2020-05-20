 

'A great tribute' to the Schaumburg High School Class of 2020

      Anna Redmon greets teachers lining the parking lot Wednesday during the Schaumburg High School senior send-off for the Class of 2020 at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Arnav Karnik thanks teachers while passing through the parking lot Wednesday during the Schaumburg High School senior send-off at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Graduates greet teachers as the staff lines the parking lot Wednesday at Boomers stadium during the Schaumburg High School tribute to the Class of 2020. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Schaumburg High School teachers and staff greet the graduates as they make their way through the parking lot in cars Wednesday at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Graduates' names are read from a stage near home plate during the Schaumburg High School senior send-off Wednesday at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Graduate Damian Cruz takes in the scene Wednesday during Schaumburg High School's send-off for the Class of 2020 at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Seniors make their way past home plate Wednesday during the Schaumburg High School's send-off for the Class of 2020 at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      The Schaumburg High School senior send-off for the Class of 2020 takes place at Boomers Stadium Wednesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Main office worker Drita Hilgard, left, and teacher Amy Friel greet seniors in the parking lot during Schaumburg High School's send-off for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday at Boomers Stadium. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 5/20/2020 7:47 PM

Members of Schaumburg High School's Class of 2020 didn't get the graduation they expected when senior year began back in August, but they still got a send-off Wednesday that they'll never forget.

Nearly all of Schaumburg High's 528 graduates made the trip to Boomers Stadium for a celebration hastily organized by school leaders and students trying to make the best of a challenging situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This is truly the best community event we could offer the kids. We had three weeks to put together, so it was tight," said Michele Napier, assistant principal and activities director.

Napier worked with 25 students behind the scenes to organize the event, held on the day graduates were scheduled to take part in a traditional commencement ceremony at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. "They were really wanting to be able to celebrate somehow, and this is a great tribute to them," Napier said.

Cars carrying graduates and their families wound through the stadium parking lot aisles before entering the ballpark in right field. Names of the graduates were read from a stage near home plate. Many of the students wore their caps and gowns.

"Under the circumstances, this is something we wanted to offer our students," Napier said.

