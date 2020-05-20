20-year-old man shot in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man Wednesday evening on the 800 block of Oliver Avenue.

In a news release issued late Wednesday night, the police department said the shooting, which occurred about 5:15 p.m., appeared to be gang-related. The victim was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.