Untraditional graduation follows untraditional school year end

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comTeacher Ciara Jackson hands materials to a parent at a drive-through graduation for Growing Tree Preschool in Gurnee at Hunt Club Park Community Center Tuesday.

Growing Tree Preschool students and their families were invited back, albeit briefly, as the Gurnee Park District school hosted a drive-through graduation ceremony Tuesday at Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 Hunt Club Road in Gurnee.

In an effort to follow social distancing measures, diplomas and certificates were handed to parents as they pulled up, one at a time, by their child's teacher. All school staff were wearing face masks and gloves, and no contact was made between families and staff.

"Especially during these challenging times, I feel that it is important to honor this tradition," said Growing Tree Preschool Manager Sue McDougle.

During the last two months of the school year, teachers continued the class curriculum through email, Zoom classes and live social media interaction. About 200 students go to classes at the Hunt Club Road location and at Viking Park on the east side of town. There will be another drive-through graduation at that location at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for students who go to classes there.

Memory books of the of the student's time spent at the school were also presented to those moving on to kindergarten.