 

Highwood man charged with driving drunk, using emergency lights

  • Christopher Faulkner

    Christopher Faulkner

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 5/19/2020 8:16 PM

A Highwood man was charged with unlawful use of emergency lights, DUI and other charges after being pulled over Monday on I-94 while flashing blue-and-white emergency lights.

Christopher Faulkner, 39, of the 200 block of Highwood Ave., is charged with a DUI, driving with a revoked license, obstructing identification, illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful use of emergency lights and following too closely. Faulkner remains in Lake County jail pending his bond hearing, according to the Sheriff's office.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A sheriff's deputy spotted a Ram pickup truck driving too fast northbound on I-94 near Lincolnshire at about 5:15 p.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli, the Ram had blue-and-white emergency lights activated.

Covelli said the truck Faulkner was driving had numerous emergency lights on the front, side and rear. Covelli said officers are investigating if Faulkner used the truck to perform fake traffic stops.

"Any time someone is misusing police or emergency lights, we do become concerned that they are using them to pull people over," Covelli said.

The deputy pulled Faulkner over and said Faulkner initially provided a false name, according to the release. Further investigation revealed he had a revoked driver's license and a parole violation warrant.

Covelli said that more charges could be added. He urged anyone who may have been pulled over by Faulkner to contact the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit at (847) 377-4424.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 