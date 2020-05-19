Highwood man charged with driving drunk, using emergency lights

A Highwood man was charged with unlawful use of emergency lights, DUI and other charges after being pulled over Monday on I-94 while flashing blue-and-white emergency lights.

Christopher Faulkner, 39, of the 200 block of Highwood Ave., is charged with a DUI, driving with a revoked license, obstructing identification, illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful use of emergency lights and following too closely. Faulkner remains in Lake County jail pending his bond hearing, according to the Sheriff's office.

A sheriff's deputy spotted a Ram pickup truck driving too fast northbound on I-94 near Lincolnshire at about 5:15 p.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli, the Ram had blue-and-white emergency lights activated.

Covelli said the truck Faulkner was driving had numerous emergency lights on the front, side and rear. Covelli said officers are investigating if Faulkner used the truck to perform fake traffic stops.

"Any time someone is misusing police or emergency lights, we do become concerned that they are using them to pull people over," Covelli said.

The deputy pulled Faulkner over and said Faulkner initially provided a false name, according to the release. Further investigation revealed he had a revoked driver's license and a parole violation warrant.

Covelli said that more charges could be added. He urged anyone who may have been pulled over by Faulkner to contact the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit at (847) 377-4424.