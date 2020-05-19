Feder: Chicago Public Media hires Andi McDaniel as new CEO of WBEZ, Vocalo

Andi McDaniel, an innovative public-radio executive who grew up in Schaumburg, is coming home to take on the top job at Chicago Public Media, parent company of NPR news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM. Courtesy Jeffrey Watts, American University

Andi McDaniel, an innovative public-radio executive who grew up in Schaumburg, is coming home to take on the top job at Chicago Public Media, parent company of NPR news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Culminating a seven-month search, McDaniel, 39, was hired Tuesday as president and CEO of Chicago Public Media.

Since 2015 she has been chief content officer at WAMU, the NPR station at American University in Washington, D.C., where she developed the widely syndicated show "1A."

As head of WBEZ and urban music alternative Vocalo, McDaniel will succeed Goli Sheikholeslami, who resigned last summer to become CEO of New York Public Radio, parent company of WNYC.

McDaniel is expected to start here September 28, following the birth of her first child and maternity leave.

Until then, Steve Edwards, vice president and chief content officer for WBEZ, will continue to serve as interim CEO.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.