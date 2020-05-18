 

Elgin teen charged with involuntary manslaughter

  • Maria Leon, 17, and Salvador Pena stand near a memorial erected on the porch of the Elgin house of Christian Leon, 16, who was killed in an accidental shooting by another 16-year-old. Maria Leon is Christian's sister and Pena is his uncle. The shooter has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

  • A memorial has been erected on the porch of Christian Leon, a 16-year-old from Elgin who was killed in a shooting by another 16-year-old.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another 16-year-old boy Saturday in Elgin.

He pulled the trigger of the 9 mm handgun, while the two were sitting on a bed, "to see what kind of sound the hammer would make," Assistant State's Attorney Patrick McCarthy said at a hearing in Kane County juvenile court Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McCarthy told Associate Judge Sandra Parga the boy admitted to the shooting when he was interviewed by Elgin police.

McCarthy argued the boy should be held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center while his case is heard, in part, because the boy's actions were "extraordinarily reckless." McCarthy also said the teen may have access to other firearms if he is not monitored at all times, and noted the teen's father travels out of the country for work and his mother has a full-time job at a fast-food restaurant.

Assistant Public Defender Brenda Covey argued for release, saying the teen has no criminal history, and while his parents are at work, two aunts who live in Elgin would keep an eye on him.

The boy also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, because he did not have a firearm owners identification card and is not eligible to have one.

McCarthy did not say if the gun was a revolver or pistol.

The boy's next court date is June 1.

Because he is charged as a juvenile, his name cannot be published.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of St. Charles Street, near Kiwanis Park on Elgin's east side. The victim was pronounced dead at the house.

Two people have started a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral of the victim, Christian Leon. One of the founders, Stefanie Gutierrez, posted on the "What's Happening in Elgin IL" Facebook page, saying she is a cousin of Leon, and she and two other people were at the house when the shooting happened.

Gutierrez wrote that people were welcome to pay their respects "in the place he (Leon) grew up and spent his last moments," because the funeral will be limited to 10 relatives because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We appreciate all the support and prayers we have received and are thankful to all those who have wished our beautiful boy a safe journey to find peace. We know that he had some problems with others, everyone does but we sincerely ask, have some respect for those who are no longer here," she wrote. "Any issues that may have happened in life are no longer relevant after death. If someone cannot leave the anger and hatred behind we ask that you do not hurt our family more by talking negatively about someone we truly love and is no longer here."

• Daily Herald staff writer Elena Ferrarin contributed to this report.

