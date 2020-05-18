Contact tracing for COVID-19 coming to Lake County; 59 more deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new contact tracing initiatives for people with COVID-19 that include an app, plus a collaboration with the Lake County Public Health Department Monday.

The state already does contact tracing but, with thousands of COVID-19 cases across Illinois, it needs to be expanded, he said.

"It truly does reduce the number of new infections," he said.

As part of the effort, the Illinois Department of Public Health is launching a pilot project with Lake County and St. Clair County.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois rose by 59 Monday with 2,294 more cases, officials said.

That brings the total number of Illinoisans dying from the respiratory disease to 4,234 and total cases to 96,485.

In the last 24 hours, the state completed 21,297 more tests for COVID-19 with an average of 14% that were positive.

Pritzker also addressed controversy about an emergency rule issued Friday that allows law enforcement to issue citations to businesses that flout the state's stay at home rules.

The move is less draconian than pulling a liquor license or shutting down a business, which the state is empowered to do, he said.

"I'm not aware of anyone receiving one over the weekend," he said.

He addressed a data breach at the Illinois Department of Employment Security where unemployment insurance applicants had personal information released online.

The issue occurred through the state's contractor Deloitte and the cause is under investigation, Pritzker said.