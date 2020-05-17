The Bridge Youth & Family Services hosting annual gala online May 30

The Bridge Youth & Family Services will host a virtual gala on Saturday, May 30, to support its program helping children, teens and families in Palatine and five surrounding townships.

The virtual event will take place beginning at 7 p.m. through the organization's Facebook page, facebook.com/BridgeYouthFamilyServices/. Participants can attend regardless of their location, and dress up if they choose. Some special guests will be part of the event.

While the current health crisis has interrupted plans to host the gala in person, the need to raise funds for mental health counseling and crisis intervention for young people is as critical as ever, organizers say. Virtual gala attendees will be able to participate in an online silent auction with items such as weekend getaways, family activities and unique experiences, along with a grand raffle.

The organization provides a wide range of programs and counseling services for residents in Palatine, Barrington, Hanover, Elk Grove, Maine and Schaumburg townships.