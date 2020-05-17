Resident suffers minor injury in Bartlett house fire

One person suffered minor injury after fire broke out early Sunday morning in a laundry room at a home in Bartlett, authorities said.

According to the Bartlett Fire Protection District, residents of the home in the 1800 block of Burton Drive

were awakened by smoke alarms and found smoke in their laundry room. Firefighters were alerted at 4:19 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 4:27 a.m., officials said.

A resident met with firefighters and reported the fire had been extinguished. After confirming the fire was out and contained to the laundry room, firefighters assisted with clearing smoke from inside the room and proceeded with salvage.

The injured person was treated by Bartlett paramedics on the scene, officials said.

Fire officials said damage estimates were not available Sunday, but the home remains habitable.