Juvenile charged in fatal shooting of Elgin teen on city's east side

A juvenile has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting Saturday of a 16-year-old boy near Kiwanis Park on Elgin's east side, Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon and Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley announced Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of St. Charles Street, authorities said Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile suspect in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center and there is no danger to the public, authorities said. Because of the suspect's age, further details were not being released Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation by Elgin police.