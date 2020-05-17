Elgin man charged in armed robbery, shooting

Elgin police say a 19-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday now faces additional charges stemming from an armed robbery earlier that day.

Oscar Malaga, 19, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, is charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Bail was set at $500,000 by a Kane County judge Saturday.

The charges follow an investigation launched Thursday after authorities said a man entered a business in the 0-100 block of South State Street in Elgin at about 8:28 a.m., with a handgun and demanding cash.

Investigators later learned that the man appeared to have been in the business one hour before the robbery occurred, police said. They also received a description of the vehicle believed to have been used by the man.

Later, at about 1:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue and arrested Malaga after witnesses identified him as the shooter, police said. No one was reported injured.

A vehicle parked at Malaga's home later was identified as the same one spotted at the armed robbery scene, according to police, and a handgun was recovered after a search of the vehicle and residence.

"In both of these incidents, the victim and witnesses quickly notified us and we were able to connect the two cases together due to the information provided by both," Elgin police Chief Ana Lalley said on the department's Facebook page. "I want to thank our community for their assistance, we cannot solve these crimes alone. I also want to recognize the outstanding response from our officers and detectives who continually work to bring swift resolutions to crimes and are committed to ensuring a safe community."