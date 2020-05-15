What others are writing about COVID-19

Chairs are upturned to enforce social distancing to reduce coronavirus spread inside the shopping center Gallerian in central Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday May 12, 2020. (Henrik Montgomery / TT via AP)

What's Different About the Coronavirus in Kids

For the most part, kids infected with COVID-19 rarely get seriously ill. But in recent weeks, doctors have identified "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome," a delayed reaction to COVID-19 seen in children that takes weeks to manifest. Though the virus is the same, it affects kids and adults differently. The Atlantic explains how our immune systems change with age and what that means in this pandemic.

Sweden Stayed Open. A Deadly Month Shows the Risks.

Sweden's decision to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic has drawn praise from some American politicians. The New York Times looks at Sweden's mortality data to see how the country compares with the rest of Europe and the United States.

The six do's and don'ts of Zoom happy hours

Good manners are just as important in the new world of virtual cocktail parties. The Washington Post offers six rules to make the experience more pleasant for everyone involved.

When Shoppers Venture Out, What Will Be Left?

Retailers have suffered staggering losses since the coronavirus pandemic. Even as states begin to reopen, there is no guarantee that shoppers will come back. The New York Times reports.

Why it's so hard to read a book right now, explained by a neuroscientist

According to neuroscientist and psychologist Oliver J. Robinson, anxiety is about trying to resolve uncertainty. And the pandemic is a huge uncertainty. So it's no wonder we are having trouble concentrating on a good book. Vox shares this Q&A with Robinson.