 

Rescuers in Winfield search for woman who fell into DuPage River

    Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

    Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

 
Updated 5/15/2020 11:27 PM

Rescuers are searching for an 18-year-old woman with autism and one of her two dogs after she fell into the West Branch of the DuPage River near Geneva Road and Winfield Road in Winfield shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Tony Martinez, director of community relations for the DuPage County Forest Preserve, said the woman was swept away by the current near Winfield Mounds.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He said one of the dogs has been recovered, but they were still searching for the woman around 11:30 p.m.

Martinez said the woman was walking the dogs on a bridge that was partially flooded when the current overcame her and she drifted downriver.

Martinez said a witness on a bike saw the event occur but lost sight of her as she was swept away.

He said her parents confirmed that she is a frequent visitor to the trail.

"It was not her first time visiting," he said.

He said the forest preserve district is working with the Winfield Fire Protection District and other agencies in their search efforts.

"We are thankful and appreciative of the response," he said. "It has been a multiagency response."

He said more than a dozen departments are helping with the search and are equipped with divers, boats, drones and aerial surveillance resources from Cook County.

"It is still ongoing, and hopefully we find the individual," he said.

