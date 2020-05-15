Police: Woman who said she had COVID-19 spit in nurse's face

A woman claiming to be infected with COVID-19 is facing aggravated battery charges after spitting in a nurse's face at an Aurora hospital, police said.

Cynthia Meyers, 33, of Oswego is charged with felony aggravated battery to a nurse stemming from the incident earlier in the week at Aurora's Mercy Hospital.

Aurora police said Meyers had checked herself into the hospital with trouble breathing and claimed she had been diagnosed with coronavirus. However, as the staff of the hospital was treating her, Meyers decided she wanted to leave.

The nurse told Meyers she needed to sign discharge papers before leaving, but Meyers refused, lunged toward the nurse and spat in her face, police said.

Meyers walked out of the hospital.

She was in court Thursday, according to Kane County court records. However, she reportedly refused to sign her bond order as well.

She was released after posting an undisclosed bail amount and released on her own recognizance.

Her next court date is slated for June 17.