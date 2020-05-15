Man dies after vehicle rolls into Medinah Country Club pond; heart attack suspected

A man died Friday morning after being pulled out of a vehicle that rolled in to a pond at the Medinah Country Club.

According to a spokesman for the DuPage County Sheriff's Department, 65-year-old Lance Hansen had been working at the club when he complained to co-workers of chest pains.

He told them he thought he had strained a chest muscle and left work.

The co-workers saw his vehicle roll in to the pond around 10:40 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters pulled the unconscious man out of the vehicle, which was floating about 20 feet from shore.

They began lifesaving measures.

Hansen was taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m.

No foul play is suspected.