Illinois COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000, infections eclipse 90,000 mark

Illinois passed two grim milestones in its ongoing battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus Friday.

State health officials announced more than 4,000 residents have died from the disease, while more than 90,000 have been infected.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said 130 people had succumbed to COVID-19 in the past day, while an additional 2,432 have tested positive for the disease

That brings the state's death toll to 4,058 since the outbreak began, with 90,369 now having been infected.

As testing capacity has ramped up, the statewide infection rate has seen a steady decline. The state received results from 26,565 tests Friday.

After Friday's numbers were released, the state's infection rate was at 9.2%.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University and Medical Center in Maryland, Cook County has the highest number of confirmed cases of any county in the country.

Cook County is the second most populated county in the country.