Feder: Lisagor Awards honor journalists in 'virtual celebration'

It's the biggest day of the year for Chicago journalism -- and it's all happening online, Robert Feder writes.

In lieu of the annual banquet tonight at the Union League Club of Chicago (which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic), winners of this year's Peter Lisagor Awards have been announced in a "virtual celebration" online.

A complete list of winners and a video of highlights have been posted on the Chicago Headline Club website at prod.headlineclub.org.

For the full report, and more Chicago media news, go to robertfeder.com.