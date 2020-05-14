What others are writing about COVID-19

Jerry A Mann, second from right, watches as his grandmother, Sylvia Rubio, is tested for COVID-19 by the San Antonio Fire Department at a free walk-up test site set up to help underserved and minority communities in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Experts' 7 best ideas on how to beat COVID-19 and save the economy

Does it sometimes feel as if we are all just wringing our hands not sure of how to proceed? In this piece from Vox, Matthew Yglesias says the public policy challenges presented by the pandemic are great but not insurmountable. He's compiled seven ideas from experts on how America could attack the pandemic on multiple fronts.

A Guide to Pandemic Scams, and What Not to Fall For

The global pandemic has created more opportunities for scammers and hackers. Fake websites claiming to sell masks and cleaning supplies. "Spoof" callers pretending to be your bank or the government. The New York Times gives an overview of some of the most common scams and how you can protect yourself.

Your Boss Is Watching You: Work-From-Home Boom Leads To More Surveillance

Critics call it "tattleware." It's the software some companies are using to monitor the keystrokes and screens of employees working from home -- all in the name of productivity. Listen to the story on NPR.

National body bag shortage exacerbates funeral homes' problems

Funeral homes are running out of body bags -- a sad reminder of the mounting death toll from COVID-19. Roll Call explores how the country's "last responders" are struggling to care for the dead while protecting themselves and others.

For Young Adults, Quarantining With Parents Turns Back Time

Those empty nests are suddenly full again. The New York Times talks to experts in family therapy about how to navigate this new dynamic. Read the story.