Food drive wraps up St. Theresa School's "Angels Among Us" project

A lot has changed for students at St. Theresa School in Palatine since the COVID-19 pandemic brought them social distancing and e-learning.

But at least one thing has remained the same these past four weeks: a commitment to community service.

The school's four-week "Angels Among Us" community service project wrapped up Thursday with a food drive in which students collected items for Palatine Township Food Pantry and JOURNEYS | The Road Home, which provides shelter and over services for homeless people.

The project began four weeks ago when students honored essential workers by hanging signs of support in their windows and leaving positive messages for postal carriers, grocery store workers and others.

In week two, students created heartfelt messages, quotes, posters and pictures for the residents at St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Palatine. The artwork was hung throughout the nursing home to lift the residents' spirits.

Week three saw students making cards, poems and artwork for workers at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Amita Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The donations collected Thursday to wrap up week four will be delivered to the pantry and JOURNEYS next week.