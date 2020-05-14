 

Church members bring inspiration to residents of Wauconda Care

  • A resident waves to Alex Gowler as he and other members of Alpine Chapel of Lake Zurich visit seniors at Wauconda Care, a health care and rehabilitation center in Wauconda Wednesday evening. About 100 seniors live there, and 61 residents and workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Church members wrote inspirational messages on the windows and delivered meals for the staff.

  • Polly and Kent Toeller, members of Alpine Chapel of Lake Zurich, write on a window of a resident at Wauconda Care on Wednesday evening. Polly was trying to reach the resident by cellphone but could not.

  • Kim Clements works around a large shrub as she writes inspirational messages on a window at Wauconda Care on Wednesday evening.

  • Members of Alpine Chapel of Lake Zurich draw on a window at Wauconda Care, a health care and rehabilitation center, Wednesday evening.

  • Kate Zwiefelhofer waves to a woman as she approaches her window Wednesday evening at Wauconda Care.

  • An Alpine Chapel member writes on a window at Wauconda Care, a health care and rehabilitation center, on Wednesday evening.

  • Members of Alpine Chapel of Lake Zurich sing and pray Wednesday outside Wauconda Care, a health care and rehabilitation center in Wauconda that has been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Some sat quietly and watched with tired eyes while others waved and touched their own hearts to show thankfulness.

One resident of Wauconda Care even tried to take a phone call from the strangers drawing flowers on her window. Four dozen members of Alpine Chapel of Lake Zurich sang, prayed and wrote messages of inspiration on the windows of the residents Wednesday evening in Wauconda.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"These little nursing facilities are the ones that are lacking, and so we want to show we care," said Donna Riemer, outreach director of Alpine Chapel, a nondenominational church.

Wauconda Care normally has about 100 residents. At last count, 61 residents and staff members have been infected with COVID-19, and 14 have died.

"They could sure use a big hug," said Riemer.

The event was part of the church's "Hope Month," when each weekend of May is dedicated to a service project.

The Wauconda Care facility was chosen because it was hit so hard by the virus.

The church also brought dinners for the staff and applied static-cling stickers that spelled out "Hope is Yours" to each window.

Lead Pastor Dave Mudd reminded those gathered in the parking lot to "surround them with messages of hope" as he prayed afterward.

