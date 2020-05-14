138 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,239 new cases; Chicago, suburbs hit testing milestone

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 rose by 138 Thursday with 3,239 additional cases reported, officials said.

The 3,239 is the second largest daily count, which was 4,014 announced Tuesday.

That brings the total deaths statewide to 3,928 with 87,937 cases.

State officials also announced Chicago and the suburbs had reached a milestone -- achieving 19.9% positivity in tests for the respiratory disease. That puts the region on a course to reopening more businesses and relaxing social distancing if it can maintain that level for 14 days.

The news comes with a turbulent special session expected next week when the General Assembly reconvenes after a COVID-19 recess.

Up for debate will be the state budget, a massive revenue shortfall, and. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan that lays down a five-phase plan to reopen the state on a regional basis with four separate sectors.

Chicago and the suburbs are in the Northeast region.

There's been objections about the region, with some local leaders contending locations with worse metrics are dragging their communities down.

The entire state is in Phase 2, or "flattening."

Phase 3, or "recovery," would reopen more businesses to the public with restrictions and allow gatherings of 10 or fewer people.

To reach Phase 3, regions must have an infection rate of 20% or lower over two weeks, hospital admissions for COVID-19 illnesses must stay level or decrease for 28 days, and at least 14% of ICU, medical and surgery beds must be available.