What others are writing about COVID-19

Members of the T-Rex Walking Club walk through a neighborhood in Ferndale, Mich. While the club members get a kick out of their strolls through town, the idea is to bring a little bit of cheer to their fellow residents who remain under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Doctors Test Whether Female Sex Hormones Could Help Men Fight COVID-19

Men who contract COVID-19 appear to be more likely to get seriously ill and die than women. Researchers have launched a new study to see if the anti-inflammatory properties in the female hormone progesterone can help male patients recover. WBUR's Here and Now talks to one of the researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Listen here.

Even finding a COVID-19 vaccine won't be enough to end the pandemic

Experts say even with an unprecedented effort to manufacture billions of doses of vaccine, there will not be enough vaccine to meet global demand for several years. The Washington Post explores what a nationalistic approach could mean for the worldwide effort to fight the coronavirus.

As Coronavirus Restrictions Lift, Millions in U.S. Are Leaving Home Again

A New York Times analysis of cellphone data shows where in the country people are leaving home again. Which state saw the largest drop in the share of people staying home? Michigan.

Grocery stores and coffee chains gave workers hazard pay. Now they're taking it back.

"Hero bonuses" and "appreciation pay" given to workers at chains like Starbucks and Target are going away even though the hazardous conditions that prompted them still exist. The Los Angeles Times reports.

Coronavirus and tipping: Will the outbreak make us more generous?

A $1,300 "welcome back" tip for the staff at a restaurant on the day it reopened. $100 for the house cleaner. Instacart customer tips ups 99%. BBC News looks into what is motivating this generosity during the pandemic.