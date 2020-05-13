State lawmakers expected to head back to Springfield next week

The General Assembly is expected to reconvene next week for a special session after a lengthy recess because of COVID-19. Associated Press

After weeks in recess because of COVID-19, the Illinois General Assembly is expected to return to work next week for a weighty session amid revenue freefalls and partisan disputes over guidelines for lifting stay at home restrictions.

The first day of the special session is likely Wednesday, May 20, Democratic lawmakers said, but officials must follow a number of precautions to avoid any spread of the respiratory disease. Legislators must wear masks, be tested before the session resumes, undergo temperature checks before entering the Capitol, and travel alone.

One priority will be approving the 2021 budget with the current version due to expire June 30, a difficult task given millions of dollars lost in sales and other taxes with high unemployment and businesses closing as a result of the disease.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at his Wednesday briefing said he had spoken with state legislative leaders to encourage the General Assembly to reconvene in May "to get the very necessary things done like our budget."