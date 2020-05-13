Prosecutors: Teen took a nap, then items from Wheeling residence above funeral home

Authorities say a Chicago teenager last week entered a Wheeling residence above a funeral home, took a nap, then left with a cello, laptop and other items.

Julian Kadan, 19, was charged with residential burglary.

He was ordered held on a $5,000 I-bond Wednesday during a hearing conducted remotely from Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District Courthouse.

Kadan was in Wheeling on May 6 but missed the bus back to the city, prosecutors said. He entered the back door of a funeral home, napped for about an hour and left with items from the residence, prosecutors said. Items included a laptop, jewelry, a cello and a BB gun, prosecutors said. Police identified Kadan from surveillance video, authorities said.

He next appears in court on June 23.