Our two new Facebook groups, newsletters bring you school news, good news

Our new Suburban Teachers Facebook group and newsletter will feature news and stories that are important to educators, parents and community members.

We all know a teacher, and we all love good news, right? That's why we've created two new Facebook groups for you to join -- Suburban Teachers and Good News from the Suburbs.

If you are a teacher, or you know an amazing teacher you'd like to recognize, we'd love for you to join our group by clicking here. We'll share all sorts of education and teacher-related news, and we'd love for you to do the same. We also hope to highlight some of your favorite teachers in this group, along with other news and stories that are important to educators, parents and your community.

Share positive and uplifting news from your community as part of our Good News from the Suburbs Facebook group. -

And we all need a daily dose of good news to lift our spirits, especially now. That's the goal of our Good News Facebook group, which you can join by clicking here. Share positive and uplifting news from around the Chicago suburbs -- news about your neighbors, your schools, people in your community. We want to hear about all of it.

We also offer Suburban Teachers and Good News Sunday newsletters. They are free and sent to your inbox once a week, full of news to keep you up to date on the latest education news and positive suburban stories. Sign up for both by clicking here.