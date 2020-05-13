 

Morning star Felicia Middlebrooks retiring from WBBM

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 5/13/2020 10:32 AM

Felicia Middlebrooks, the trailblazing broadcaster who's been a star of morning-drive radio in Chicago for more than 35 years, announced today she's leaving WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the No. 1-rated Entercom all-news powerhouse, Robert Feder writes.

Middlebrooks, 62, said her last day on the air will be May 29.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"My career at Newsradio 780 has been the joy and honor of my life, the fulfillment of a dream, a wonderful remarkable journey for which I am deeply grateful," she wrote in an open letter to listeners, colleagues and friends.

"I'm not retiring. I'm rewiring. I'm transitioning to long-form storytelling on a multimedia platform, which will include documentaries and feature films, audiobooks and other projects, through my company Saltshaker Productions. My first venture is a new podcast I've created, called 'She Matters,' which focuses on empowering women."

