Morning star Felicia Middlebrooks retiring from WBBM

Felicia Middlebrooks, the trailblazing broadcaster who's been a star of morning-drive radio in Chicago for more than 35 years, announced today she's leaving WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM.

Middlebrooks, 62, said her last day on the air will be May 29.

"My career at Newsradio 780 has been the joy and honor of my life, the fulfillment of a dream, a wonderful remarkable journey for which I am deeply grateful," she wrote in an open letter to listeners, colleagues and friends.

"I'm not retiring. I'm rewiring. I'm transitioning to long-form storytelling on a multimedia platform, which will include documentaries and feature films, audiobooks and other projects, through my company Saltshaker Productions. My first venture is a new podcast I've created, called 'She Matters,' which focuses on empowering women."

