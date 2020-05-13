Images: Hoffman Estates High School senior send-off parade

 

Rick West
 
 
Updated 5/13/2020 2:39 PM

Hoffman Estates High School held a senior send-off parade for its Class of 2020 in the school's parking lot Wednesday on the eve of their scheduled graduation ceremony.

A senior drives past saluting teachers during Hoffman Estates High School's senior send-off parade Wednesday. Graduation was scheduled for the next day but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Graduate Sanjana Rastogi smiles as her family drives by a long line of teachers and staff during Hoffman Estates High School's senior send-off parade for the Class of 2020.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Seniors Maria Mendez, left, and Priscilla Valencia smile and wave as they drive through the Hoffman Estates High School senior send-off parade.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Math teacher Kyle Engels salutes a graduate.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Senior Alex Hwang smiles at teachers as he and his family drive through the Hoffman Estates High School senior send-off parade.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Science teacher Suzanne Fetherling had a special move for each senior who she had personally taught as they drove by during Hoffman Estates High School's senior send-off parade.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates High School held a senior send-off parade for its Class of 2020 in the school's parking lot Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Teachers clap and cheer for seniors as they drive by during Hoffman Estates High School's senior send-off parade.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
