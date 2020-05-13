Illinois reports 192 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,677 infections

State health officials announced another 192 Illinois residents have died from coronavirus, the largest single-day spike since the outbreak began.

Officials also announced an additional 1,677 residents have tested positive for the disease.

The state received 17,668 test results Wednesday, giving this batch of tests a 9.5% positivity rate, the lowest single-day infection rate since March 21, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state's death toll is now 3,792 and the number of infected is 84,698.

Legislative officials announced the General Assembly would reconvene next week for the first time in months.

Republican legislators have been calling for a return to session for several weeks.

"I am pleased the Governor and Democratic leaders have heeded our calls to return to the people's Capitol to address the critical issues facing our state during these unprecedented times," said state Sen. Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican and Senate Minority Leader. "It is vital the legislature be a part of the decision-making process when it comes to maintaining the public's health, reopening our state, moving our economy forward and overcoming a graduated income tax that would negatively impact Illinois families."