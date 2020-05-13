 

Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club awards scholarships

 
The Downers Grove Junior Woman's Club has awarded scholarships to five high school seniors.

The recipients are Carolyn-Paige Breit, who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Sophie Goray, who will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Eli Pfotenhauer, who will attend Belmont University; Madeleine Spencer, who will attend the University of Kentucky; and Lily Wenger, who will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The seniors were selected from roughly 80 applicants. The five stood out based on their academic merits, leadership qualities, diverse extracurricular involvements, volunteerism and commitment to service both within and beyond their community.

While the club typically would recognize the recipients in person, due to the stay-at-home order members did the next best thing by surprising them via Zoom video conference.

For details, visit www.dgjwc.org.

