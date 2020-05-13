Cook commissioner hosting virtual town hall on mental health

Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison will host a Mental Heath Virtual Town Hall at noon Friday with community leaders on the importance of mental health and getting support during the stay-at-home order.

The town hall will be livestreamed on Morrison's Facebook page, https://bit.ly/2AdWeig.

Morrison will be joined by Andy Wade, executive director of NAMI Illinois; Linda Springer, senior director of clinical behavioral health services at the Kenneth Young Center; and Lauren Saternus, chairwoman of Schaumburg Township's Mental Health Committee.

Morrison will moderate a discussion about the importance of prioritizing mental health, how mental health service providers have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and where residents can find services and resources during the stay-at-home order.

"We are living through an unprecedented moment in history, and there is no doubt that the collective trauma is causing widespread anxiety and stress. I want my constituents to know that not only is it OK to not be OK, but also that they are not alone and there are resources that can help," Morrison said in an announcement of the event.

The virtual town hall is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to submit questions beforehand to https://bit.ly/2ynnt9P or District15@cookcountyil.gov. For more information, call (847) 519-7674 or email District15@CookCountyIL.gov.