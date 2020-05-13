Chicago, Rockford, Joliet dioceses: State OKs plan to reopen churches as soon as May 23

Citing an agreement with the governor's office, Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago on Wednesday announced a plan for the gradual reopening of churches for Catholic dioceses, starting as soon as May 23.

in an open letter published on the Archdiocese website, Cupich wrote, "The Plan has been developed by the bishops of the Chicago Province in consultation with and the approval of state and local public health officials and civil authorities."

In a separate letter on Wednesday, Bishop David J. Malloy of the Diocese of Rockford wrote: "Our goal at this point is to begin to celebrate Mass in the presence of the faithful, consistent with the guidelines for gatherings, on Monday, May 25."

And the Diocese of Joliet posted its own letter Wednesday in which it says some parishes could be opened by May 23.

The plan -- which appears similar in all three dioceses' posts -- involves two phases, broken down into three parts.

Phase I involves "Limited Sacramental Celebrations and Private Prayer." It first establishes procedures parishes can use to reestablish baptisms, reconciliations, weddings and funerals for a limit of 10 attendees.

Phase IA involves steps to reopen for Eucharistic Adoration and private prayer with a 10-person limit.

Phase II concerns reopening for weekday and weekend Masses for larger groups "depending on the guidelines from the state and the capacity of the church building," the Chicago archdiocese release stated. The greater number of parish team members would be allowed "if civil authorities permit an increase in the crowd size for Phase II."

However, Cupich stated that should each parish achieve a required certificate of readiness, which would include having trained volunteers to assist a parish pastor, he anticipated Phase I could begin by May 23 and Phase IA by May 30.

In his statement, the cardinal acknowledged the risk of danger due to the coronavirus. He noted that at each stage the plan will be reviewed through discussions with pastors, health professionals and civil authorities, and adjustments may be made based on data.

"We expect this situation to continue for some weeks, and any plan for reopening our churches for public worship must include every precaution to ensure public gatherings do not create a second wave of contagion, thus squandering the gains made through our sacrifice in these days," Cupich wrote. The Archdiocese of Chicago covers much of the Chicago suburbs, particularly in Lake and Cook counties. The Diocese of Joliet reaches DuPage and Will counties, while the Diocese of Rockford reaches Kane and McHenry counties.